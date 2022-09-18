Relax, Vermonters. Nothing will prevent you from buying and registering your new gasoline or diesel-powered sedan, SUV or light-duty truck – until 2035.

Then if the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, Vermont Natural Resources Council. Conservation Law Foundation and its allies have their way, if you want to buy a new car or truck, you’ll have only one choice of buying a California-compliant electric car.

In 1977 California, concerned about the persistent smog in the Los Angeles bowl caused by nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, ozone, and other harmful tailpipe emissions, obtained a Clean Air Act waiver. It allowed the state to adopt more stringent emission rules than those required of the rest of the country. Vermont signed on as a “California state” in 1996.

California has now amended its rule to require all new cars and light duty trucks sold or registered in the state to be plug-in electric, or possibly fuel cell powered, by model year 2035.

