Up to now criticism of the Clean Heat Standard bill (S.5) has focused on its intended result of driving up prices of heating oil, propane, kerosene and natural gas somewhere from 70 cents to four dollars a gallon, in order to finance $2 billion worth of subsidies to people to quit using those fuels and install “cold climate heat pumps,” “advanced wood heat,” and home weatherization.

The bill is built upon a complex “credit” system managed by the unaccountable Public Utility Commission, designed to shield the law from the charge of being a carbon tax – although it will have precisely the same effect on consumers.

The two largest corporate cheerleaders for the CHS are Vermont Gas Systems (VGS), the regulated monopoly that controls natural gas delivery, and Green Mountain Power (GMP), the state’s largest electricity supplier. Both are owned by the Quebec energy giant Energir.

For three years the lawyers for these two corporations have been working behind the scenes designing the Clean Heat Standard legislation, along with the Regulatory Assistance Project. That is the company of chief CHS designer Richard Cowart, the guiding hand of the Vermont Climate Council. For 12 years Cowart was the chair of the Public Utility Commission.

