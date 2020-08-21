Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A year ago the California Public Utilities Commission warned that the state could face an energy shortage on hot summer evenings as early as 2021. Its projection was off by a year. On Aug. 14 from 200 to 250 thousand California residents experienced rolling blackouts.
Officialdom and the media have blamed the blackouts on a heat wave: too many people turned up too many air conditioners. But the same heat wave did not cause blackouts in Nevada and Arizona, or in California in equally hot past years. Why in California on Aug. 14?
A Wall Street Journal editorial (8/17/20) explains: “Democrats have mandated that renewables account for 60 percent of [California’s] electricity by 2030, which has forced power providers to invest in renewable energy sources now to meet the deadline … During peak daylight hours, California produces a surplus of solar energy, and power generators may be ordered or paid to cut back their production so the grid isn’t overloaded.”
“But supply shortages can occur in the evening when solar energy plunges but demand remains high … California’s antipathy even to natural gas and nuclear power has resulted in higher energy prices and now power surpluses and shortages because renewables are intermittent energy sources.”
