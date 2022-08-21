President Biden has signed into law the Schumer-Manchin “Inflation Reduction” bill. Among its many provisions is the long-sought (by Democrats) authorization for the Federal government to “negotiate prices” of pharmaceutical products purchased through Medicare.

The bill requires the Health and Human Services Secretary to “negotiate” prices for 10 of the top-spending drugs in Medicare starting next year and 20 by the end of the decade. If drug makers don’t accept the government’s offered price, they would get slapped with a 95% excise tax on their sales.

As Kim Strassel of the Wall Street Journal writes, “That’s not a ‘negotiation’; it’s a gun to the head. The proper term is “price controls.”

The indisputable fact is that government enforced price controls on any product triggers a long chain of consequences, predictable by historians and economists. The unhappy results of government price controls is known, at least to some critics, as “the Curse of Diocletian”.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.