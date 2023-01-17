Ever since arriving in the legislature in 1979, Representative and Senator Bobby Starr (D-Orleans) has pursued his one great legislative passion: to get dairy farmers more money. As chair of House Agriculture (16 Years) and Senate Agriculture (2013-present) Starr has pushed hard for a long series of schemes to transfer money from families who buy dairy products to people who produce them.

In 1990 Starr and his counsel Dan Smith hatched the Northeast Interstate Dairy Compact. This was a multistate government cartel to force dairy handlers to pay farmers above-market prices for their milk (and as always, pass the cost on to consumers, at the rate of 12 cents per gallon). In 1996 Congress approved this regional government for milk, but it expired in 2001.

In 2008 Starr and Smith presented to the Milk Commission a draft order levying a 38-50 cents per gallon tax on milk handlers. The tax would of course increase the cost of milk to supermarkets, general stores and convenience stores. The proceeds would be handed out to every dairy farm in Vermont. The majority of the nine-member Commission was not willing to go along. Nor were the dairy cooperatives and Farm Bureau.

Then Smith came up with a solution to a major problem: the passthrough of higher milk prices to consumers. Let’s couple the milk tax on handlers with price controls on grocers! That way the farmers would enjoy higher prices, government would confiscate the “surplus profit premium” enjoyed by the handlers, and consumers wouldn’t pay more. Brilliant! The Commission wouldn’t buy that either.

