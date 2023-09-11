In the wake of American Independence, the 13 former colonies set out to fashion constitutions for their new states. So, too, did the freemen of the New Hampshire Grants, the Republic of Vermont.

At the founding convention in Windsor in 1777, the most popular constitutional model was that of Pennsylvania, adopted the preceding year. Historians refer to Pennsylvania’s as the most radical of the First Wave of constitutions, because it championed democratic rule by the people, exalted legislative power, and gave short shrift to separation of powers and checks and balances.

Chapter I of today’s Vermont Constitution, today’s Bill of Rights, mirrored Pennsylvania’s. It also included a unique feature of Pennsylvania’s, establishment of a Council of Censors “that would assure that the freedom of the commonwealth may be preserved inviolate forever.” Pennsylvania omitted the Council from its more conservative “Second Wave” constitution of 1789, but it remained in Vermont’s constitution until 1871.

The idea behind the Council was that some body of respected citizens should be charged with reporting to the General Assembly, governor and freemen if the legislative and executive branches of the government “had performed their duty as guardians of the people, or assumed to themselves, or exercised, greater powers than they are entitled to by the constitution.” It also was to judge whether taxes had been justly laid, revenues properly spent, and laws duly executed.

