Nine proposed constitutional amendments, some of them far reaching, have been introduced in the Vermont Senate. One in particular stands out as a mortal threat to fundamental Vermont principles. That is Proposal 9, with 15 co-sponsors: “to provide that the citizens of the State have a right to a clean environment.” This new right would be added to the Vermont Declaration of Rights, our brilliant 18th Century charter of liberty that has never before been amended.

Who could be opposed to “a clean environment”? No one. But PR9 doesn’t merely affirm that Vermonters want “a clean environment.” It goes on to spell out “that the people have a right to clean air and water and the preservation of the natural, scenic and cultural values of the environment. The State of Vermont’s natural resources are the common property of all the people. The State shall conserve and maintain the natural resources of Vermont for the benefit of all the people.”

Let’s be crystal clear about what this means. The most obvious of Vermont’s natural resources is its land. PR9 declares that your property in that natural resource is hereafter only yours in the sense that (maybe) you can keep people out and (surely) that each year you will be assessed property taxes on its value.

After 243 years of freehold and liberty, PR9 would establish the all-powerful State, like the kings of old, as the owner of the “common property of all the people.” The State would instruct you, reduced to “occupant,” on how you must “conserve and maintain that resource for the benefit of all the people.”

