The Vermont legislature’s enactment of the Community Resilience and Biodiversity Protection Act is another troubling example of how massive changes in Vermont are being engineered these days, whether the democratically elected governor likes it or not.

This particular measure (Act 59) establishes State goals of conserving 30 percent of the land of the State by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050. It requires the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to develop an inventory of the existing conserved lands in the State and a plan on how to reach the ambitious goals.

The new law defines “conserved” lands as enjoying permanent protection of intact and connected ecosystems – to put it crudely, “Humans! Out!” Gov. Scott vetoed the bill last year but this year, facing a veto proof Democratic legislature, he allowed the bill to become law without his signature.

Let’s look at some recent history.

