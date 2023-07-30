The evil of “Inequality” has always been a rallying point for advocates of socialism. In 2013 the publication of Capital in the Twenty First Century by French economist Thomas Piketty stimulated a new wave of debate. The title was a takeoff from Karl Marx’s seminal Capital, published in three volumes between 1867 and 1894.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a proud socialist, has raged against income inequality throughout his adult life. In 2015, running to be the Democratic Party’s candidate for President (although having repeatedly refused to actually join that party), Bernie told voters that “the most important issue facing the American people is the grotesque level of income and wealth inequality.” His speeches almost inevitably demand that inequality be remedied by having the government force the unworthy rich to pay “their fair share,” although I can’t recall Bernie ever offering an actionable definition of “fair share” beyond “lots more.”

The debate following the appearance of Piketty’s book featured heated attacks and counterattacks among socialist and free-market economists. The most telling counter argument focused on Piketty’s use of “income inequality” without considering the value of government transfer payments and government reduction of income via taxes.

Now comes Phil Gramm to conclusively settle the debate, at least in the U.S. Gramm was professor of economics at Texas A&M for 12 years before serving 23 years in Congress and chairing the Senate Banking Committee. He enlisted two acknowledged first-rank experts in U.S. economic statistics, Robert Ekelund and John Early. They set out to plunge into the official economic data compiled by the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find out just how much inequality of income exists in our economy. They quickly discovered that the data from those agencies is unfortunately not in agreement.

