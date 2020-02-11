Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The battle lines have been drawn on the state’s political landscape, and they are somewhat different than in previous years.
Traditionally, Democratic legislators have favored taxing and spending to benefit members of their electoral coalition, such as unionized workers, environmentalists, lower income families and disadvantaged groups.
In recent years, Democrats and Progs have become enthusiastic supporters of using government power to make some people bestow benefits on other people, at no cost to taxpayers. The perennial example of such issues is increasing the minimum wage, whereby employers are required to pay more money to entry-level workers. But the emerging story of the 2020 Legislature is not just the familiar battle over such traditional Democratic issues, but a contest with Republican Gov. Phil Scott over three measures that our “climate change” activists believe are Vermont’s vital contributions to the continuation of human life on the planet.
Upon his election in 2016 Gov. Scott pledged to make Vermonters shoulder their share of the Paris Agreement that newly-elected President Trump vowed to pull the U.S. out of, and did. In 2017 Scott named a Climate Action Commission to chart a path toward that goal. But Scott had also repeatedly declared he would veto a carbon tax. Thus his Commission’s November 2017 report, to the dismay of many of its members, stopped short of anything that momentous, and produced few if any sweeping recommendations.
