The word “historic” is seriously overused these days, too often to describe events more curious than momentous. A case can be made, however, for the events taking place this week in the “veto session,” in which the supermajority Democratic legislature confronts a popular Republican governor. Consider this combination of facts.

Last year the Democratic legislature enthusiastically passed the crown jewel of its years-long campaign to price fossil fuels out of the market in the name of reducing “climate change.” Gov. Scott, correctly recognizing the Clean Heat Standard as regressive cost-inflating equivalent of a carbon tax on heating oil, natural gas, propane, and kerosene, vetoed the measure.

The Democratic leaders were shocked when three defecting Democrats, plus two independents and 46 Republicans , sustained the veto by one vote. They redoubled their efforts to make sure a handful of Democratic defectors could never again give that Republican governor a veto victory.

In the ensuing election, Governor Scott swept to a 70% victory – but the number of Republicans elected to the House dropped to the lowest level in the state’s history (38), and they remained a 7-vote minority in the 30-member Senate.

