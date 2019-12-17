Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Thanks in part to fifty years of unflagging advocacy by Bernie Sanders, “socialism”
has become a frequent topic of partisan debate. Like its counterpart “capitalism”, socialism has meant several quite different things both to its partisans and its opponents. That can make it difficult to make out just what the debate is about.
Historically, the meaning of socialism was spelled out in detail by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels starting in 1848. Their scientific theory of history held that at some crucial point in history the oppressed working class would arise and expropriate all significant means of production from their owners – capitalists who had expropriated the labor value of the workers - and bestow it all upon the new socialist State. The State would banish, or execute, the former owners, abolish private property, and manage the economy and society in the name of “the people”.
Ultimately, Marx and Engels conjectured, the selfishness and greed inherent in capitalism would give way to democratic cooperation by all in the interest of all. Then the State would begin to “wither away”, and “communism” would reign.
