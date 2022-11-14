With the 2022 election out of the way, it’s a good time to take a serious look at proposals for improving election laws. Here are three of my longtime favorites.

Single Member Districts: The curse of legislative elections is that, in multimember districts a candidate is only rarely willing to do battle with any other candidate. Why? Because there’s always the prospect of winning some second or third votes from the partisans of that other candidate. This makes for appallingly issue free elections.

Elections should be occasions where incumbents defend their records, and challengers offer their alternative. When challengers fail to hold incumbents accountable, democracy isn’t working.

Last May the legislature took a commendable step in the right direction. It divided the atrocious six-member Chittenden County Senate district into two three-member districts and one single-member district. The two two-member Northeast Kingdom Senate seats were changed to three single-member seats (losing one seat in the process). Washington, Rutland and Windsor countries continue to have three members. More progress toward single member House and Senate Districts could be made in any session, but probably that will have to wait until the required redistricting in 2032.

