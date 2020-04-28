A few surviving old timers will recall what happened the last time the state government tried to close Lyndon Teachers College, then (in 1961) rechristened Lyndon State College. In 1962, for reasons I never clearly understood, Gov. F. Ray Keyser Jr., proposed to close LSC.

Back story: Since the Civil War Vermont Republicans ran the state, but beginning in the Forties the GOP existed in two factions. The Proctor faction was composed of the old line conservatives who had run Vermont for nearly a hundred years. The Aiken-Gibson faction, led by Governor and then U.S. Senator George Aiken and Gov. Ernest Gibson Jr., were “modern” Republicans. In the 1960 election the Proctor faction secured the nomination and the governorship for the 33-year-old Keyser, a Proctor lieutenant, lawyer and in-law.

In 1962 Keyser dropped the bomb: close the doors of LSC, then mainly a college to educate local youths to become teachers in the Northeast Kingdom Schools. My recollection is at that time the college was completely contained in the 19th century Theodore Vail Mansion, but there may also have been one small class building and a new dormitory in existence.

As now, the proposal provoked a torrent of outrage. LSC was the only institution of higher learning in a line running from Johnson through Montpelier, Northfield and Hanover NH (ignoring small, private Goddard College in Plainfield). Our aspiring teachers would have to travel far from home to get their degrees. The college then was not a major employer or economic actor in the Kingdom, but every bit counted, and it was widely believed that the Kingdom’s future without a college was a rural hinterland with bleak prospects.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.