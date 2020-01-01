Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On Dec. 17 the Georgetown Law Center revealed its long-awaited Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) draft Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU). It will be open for on-line comments until Feb. 28. At some point after that Gov. Scott will be asked to sign Vermont into TCI. Presumably the legislature would have to enact some provisions to make it enforceable on Vermont fuel dealers.
Here are 12 questions and answers that will explain what TCI is and expects to do.
Q: What is TCI? TCI is a multistate regional agreement to drive up the price of motor fuel (gasoline and on-road diesel). It proposes to start at 5, 9 or 17 cents per gallon, and escalate upward from that, with no declared maximum.
Q: Why do the TCI backers want to drive up the price of motor fuel? Because they are convinced that “climate change poses a clear, present, and increasingly dangerous threat to the communities and economic security of each [participating state].” The MOU says that the participating states will “need to implement bold initiatives to mitigate the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector,” which produce 40 percent of human-caused emissions.
What the Ethan Allen Institute fails to mention is that we can choose NOT to invest in addressing climate change now which only means we choose to force our children and grandchildren to pay a whole more for a whole lot less benefit in the future. Climate change is real, the pentagon sees it as a serious nation security issue, and now is the most effective, lowest cost, time to address it. The cjhallenge is to make sure our climate actions are balanced, fair, and just — as well as effective.
