It has been gratifying as a physician to feel the outpouring of support both public and private as we prepare for the pandemic. COVID-19 has changed health care delivery more in the past month than it has changed in decades, and new changes happen daily. As I write the pandemic is just starting, and we in healthcare are struggling not with overwhelming clinical work but with simply making payroll as routine care has slowed dramatically while costs continue to mount.
I am proud that our local healthcare system at Northern Counties Healthcare and NVRH together responded so quickly in preparation for COVID-19. It has not been perfect, but our region had shared protocols, a separated respiratory care clinic at St Johnsbury Community Health Center, drive-through testing at NVRH, and was offering telemedicine for chronic care by early March. This was days to weeks before my colleagues in many other areas of the country – including large systems in areas with many COVID-19 cases. As we scramble to prepare during this calm before the storm, we are also learning lessons that have implications well beyond the epidemic.
One lesson is that our employee-based health insurance system has serious problems. It is a cruel reality that as people (including those in healthcare) are losing their jobs with the economic contraction, they are losing their health insurance just as the pandemic is hitting. Vermont has a relatively generous public health insurance system, but it is a lot of work to get people signed up and Vermonters will fall through the cracks. During good times our fragmented system creates enormous waste and administrative burden while not covering everyone. During a crisis a large number of hardworking people have been left scrambling just when they need health insurance most.
Another lesson is that we can do a lot of healthcare via remote and telemedicine. My clinic days have shifted from being full of inpatient appointments to being full of zoom and telephone calls. While some acute issues need in-person evaluation, many conditions can be managed well without face-to-face encounters. How many of you have taken a half day off work (or a whole day to travel to DHMC or UVMMC) for a 20 minute doctor appointment with a clinician that barely touched you? Here is our dirty little secret in medicine: we could have been offering this kind of care as an option for years, but until 2 weeks ago there was no way to get paid for this care. It is wrong to force people to waste their time and money traveling and waiting for care for service that we can provide remotely. I do want to see my patients in person, but we need the flexibility of telemedicine to provide the best care with lower direct and indirect costs. Unfortunately, we will return to our antiquated system that only pays us for in-person visit after the pandemic unless we demand otherwise.
