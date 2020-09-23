Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
We are seeing more and more monitoring of facial temperatures using noncontact temperature devices. In public places, this can be one means of helping control the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of screening people for fever is to identify sick people so they can get proper care and before they infect others.
I was fortunate to have a career of over 30 years using many of these devices for various applications, including medical applications. During the SARS pandemic, I worked with a team of international health professionals to write the standards for using this technology for fever detection. Given my background, I have concerns, especially now that schools and colleges are reopening, and people are traveling more, about how often these devices are being used in a less than effective manner.
Even if we are aided by the technology of noncontact temperature devices, basic common-sense strategies are still the most important, first line of defense: If you don’t feel well, stay home. If you are in public, wear a cloth mask. Simply washing our hands regularly and carefully is still essential to slowing the spread of disease. No fancy monitoring systems are needed to find people who fail to follow these highly effective, basic common-sense strategies.
As important as the strategy is, monitoring facial temperatures for fever is only one part of maintaining health. These devices are very sensitive but will miss detecting numerous people who have the virus and, for whatever reason, do not have a fever. The devices are also very often not used as intended or are the wrong device for this specialized task, so results are not reliable. And no matter what, users need to be trained if results are to be accurate. That said, the technology, despite the recent negative review by Dr. Fauci, can be an effective part of a larger strategy to reduce the spread of the virus.
