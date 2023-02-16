Bill Donahue’s story in the latest issue of the Boston Globe Magazine, does an admirable job reporting on a number of regional waste and recycling challenges in the context of Casella’s proposed landfill in northern New Hampshire.

Rather than try to answer all the questions surrounding this issue, however, the article shines a light on the complex system surrounding how we manage our waste and recycling regionally, and how we should build and manage the infrastructure we will collectively need in the future.

Years ago, this was not a complex issue. Virtually every town had its own “dump” that served as an easy throw-away destination for the townspeople’s trash. Over time, it became apparent this was not a sustainable approach and, in fact, was a threat to environmental and public health. New environmental regulations encouraged recycling and mandated the closure of the old town dumps. Technology- and capital-intensive recycling facilities and lined landfills emerged as state-of-the-art alternatives, taking advantage of scale to help lessen the economic and environmental impacts.

Today, it’s a complex issue without simple answers. The issue compels all of us to understand and balance a complicated system of public policy needs; regional and local prejudices; our drive for sustainability; and the way we make, consume, and dispose of the things we expect in our modern lifestyle. In fact, the next twenty years will be critical to finding higher and better uses of our waste stream and it will require the participation, creativity, and collaboration of every stakeholder.

