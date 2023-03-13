My name is Jordan Heiden. I’m a young Vermonter who drives a hybrid, has 17 solar panels on her roof, and joyfully embraces a fully plant-based diet. I’m also the Keep Vermont Cool campaign manager.

I’ve dedicated my life to the climate movement, and despite the constant onslaught of gut-punching news alerts, I remain hopeful that a sustainable, livable future is possible.

In the past year, I’ve had the unique opportunity to meet with hundreds of Vermonters all around the state. If there was a concert, soccer game, farmer’s market, or parade, my team and I would be there – rocking Keep Vermont Cool T-shirts, handing out stickers, and talking to local community members about climate change. No matter where we went – whether Saint Albans or Saint Johnsbury, Brattleboro, Bennington, or Burlington – folks generally felt the exact same way we did. They cared a lot about Vermont and its changing climate, and they wanted to make a positive difference within their communities. They just weren’t exactly sure how.

We took note of that. When summer shifted to fall, State Senator Rebecca White and I launched the Keep Vermont Cool Climate Action & Advocacy Tour series to provide those passionate community members with the tools and resources needed to act on climate in 2023. At each event, local legislators and constituents discussed effective advocacy strategies and some of the many next steps for tackling the climate crisis. Three months and 14 events later, these important conversations are still taking place.

