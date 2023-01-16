This January 22 we should be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade; instead, our country is confronting a stark reality in which younger generations have fewer rights than the last and one in three Americans no longer have the right to safe, legal abortion in their home state.

Anti-abortion forces want us to succumb to despair and darkness. But our hope, grit, and unwavering faith that the long arc of reproductive rights will again bend toward justice burns brighter than ever.

I’m the quintessential example of the abortion rights advocate who has doubled down in this moment. I’m 45 and have never known what it’s like to live without the protections of Roe. I grew up with a mother and grandmother demonstrating in their daily actions what it means to be a fierce advocate for justice, equity, and bodily autonomy. There’s no chance I’m going to succumb to the overturning of Roe and just sit down. Instead, the fire in me burns brighter.

As the new CEO of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE), I am channeling my grief and outrage into efforts to rebuild a system of care that truly ensures every person has access to safe, legal abortion, no matter what.

