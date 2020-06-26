It is a long tradition that English teachers reach for great phrases from literature to mark moments of their lives.

I have been searching for the right phrase to capture my farewell to Tom Lovett. But it is a challenge to find the right phrase to characterize the span of our nineteen years in the independent school community.

He has been a mentor, a leader, and, I like to think, sometimes a friend. He was the visiting teacher to evaluate whether our school could become a candidate for accreditation in 2009.

One question resonates to this day: “Who is going to change that light bulb when it goes out?” That simple question grounded me in understanding the importance of establishing a sustainable organization. At independent school meetings, the primary question is always, “Is Tom here?” We look around the small crowd and are relieved to see his “tallness” fitting into a student desk or cramped conference table.

