Disagreement in politics and over policies is not disrespect. In fact, disagreement between the public and policy makers or the legislative and executive branches can provide opportunities for healthy debate, essential to illuminating problems and honing solutions.

Sometimes, disagreements are less about the problem facing Vermonters and more about how to solve the issue. Climate action, and specifically the Clean Heat Standard, is a good example of this common tension.

Scientists have established an irrefutable link between rising levels of greenhouse gases in the environment and increasingly erratic weather patterns. The July 2022 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warned that we are facing “…increasingly severe, interconnected and often irreversible impacts of climate change on ecosystems, biodiversity, and human systems.” Moreover, 97% of climate scientists have concluded not only that global warming is happening, but that it is primarily human-caused. And a February 2022 Vermont Public poll found 79% of Vermonters think climate change will impact life in Vermont the next 30 years. In other words, most climate scientists, Vermonters, and Vermont public officials – agree climate change is real and we need to act.

Although the climate problem is widely accepted, climate action remains enormously complex with many interconnected dilemmas. We know we need to decarbonize to reduce the inevitable impacts of a changing climate on the quality of life of future generations. Differences arise, however, in the development and implementation of policies and programs that achieve this goal and strike a balance – successfully addressing climate change in a fair, efficient, and cost-effective way.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.