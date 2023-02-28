The Clean Heat Standard is being touted as the most important piece of climate legislation at the State House this year. It would transform the way Vermonters heat their homes and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. There are, however, significant unanswered questions about the Clean Heat Standard that must be addressed.
In rushing to enact a Clean Heat Standard, an approach that is largely untested, the Legislature seems to be ignoring that transitions take time, require planning, and cost money.
They should not expect the public to accept, let alone state officials to successfully implement, the Clean Heat Standard without sufficient financial backing and a sound blueprint developed with meaningful public engagement.
Much needed work has not been done to address the impact on Vermont’s fuel suppliers and their customers, the workforce needed to weatherize tens of thousands of homes and install even great numbers of heat pumps, and how funding will be directed to ensure the program is affordable for Vermonters, not only in years to come but, perhaps more importantly, in the near-term.
When many Vermonters are unable to afford childcare or septic repairs, are struggling to find affordable housing, and are recovering COVID-era challenges, we cannot expect Vermont to move away from fossil fuels without adequate incentives, a realistic schedule, and a simple approach.
We can, with adequate time and thoughtful planning, find a solution we can afford. Absent this the Clean Heat Standard will fail – in more ways than one.
Julie Moore is Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
