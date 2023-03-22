The Clean Heat Standard has been described as the most important piece of climate legislation being considered by the legislature this session. Supporters of the bill have sought to characterize anyone raising concerns as either “being in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry” or fear mongering in order to try to kill the bill.

Unfortunately, this political gesturing is drowning out important questions and pulling focus away from the work needed to address the uncertainty inherent in this significant and complex piece of policy. To move climate action forward, I feel it is important to be honest with Vermonters about what we know and what we don’t know.

One of the most difficult challenges necessary to meet our climate goals – reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the thermal sector – could be resolved by a Clean Heat Standard if it includes adequate planning and details. If implemented, the Clean Heat Standard would fundamentally change how we heat our homes and buildings. It seeks to shift roughly one out of every three Vermont homes off fossil fuel heat to heat pumps or advanced wood heat systems by 2030. The scale of this effort is massive, and the approach is largely untested in the heating sector.

The desire to meet the self-imposed deadlines created by the Global Warming Solutions Act cannot serve as an excuse for bypassing the technical analysis needed for a data-informed policy and understanding who will be asked to pay and how much.

