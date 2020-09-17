Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Legislature’s Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) has been a centerpiece of the legislative session. It has become something of a rallying cry, an outlet even, for our collective concern and well-founded worry about our changing climate. Legislators have presented this bill as solving the climate crisis. Sadly, the bill provides little in the way of solutions.
Personally, the impacts of the changing climate have never been more front-of-mind, and I expect that is true for many Vermonters. The news is filled with examples, from the wildfires raging out west, to articles about the accelerated melting of the Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets, to record numbers of tropical cyclones.
There are also examples closer to home. Vermont is very “climate sensitive,” with some of the things that we are most famous for – maple sugaring and skiing chief among them – inextricably tied to our climate. And nearly every hunter, gardener or hiker has their own example of something they have seen change.
The stated purpose of the GWSA is to create a system through which ordinary Vermonters can use the legal system to compel their state to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and to create a framework to establish strategies to mitigate climate risks and build resiliency to climate change. These are incredibly important goals and valuable work.
