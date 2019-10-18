One of the mainstays of the Northeast Kingdom is local control. Whether on school boards, select boards or adopting ordinances, Vermonters strongly value participatory democracy. The tradition of local control is threatened when a board decides to circumvent the democratic process and make decisions for people instead of with people.
On Sept. 16, 2019, the Newport City Council was called to order in the Municipal Building gymnasium rather than in their usual council room. Although the agenda listed an ATV presentation, my council packet contained no information about the presentation. Walking into the gym, I was surprised to see an organized contingent of ATV enthusiasts at the meeting. Had I missed a memo? No, it quickly became clear that I was one of the few in the room who had no idea this ATV presentation was not an initial feeling-out of the city council, but a well-prepared, organized proposal asking for an ordinance that would allow ATVs on Newport City streets.
Scott Jenness, President of the Borderline Ridge Riders (BLRR) ATV club, spoke eloquently about the economic benefits that ATVers would bring to local businesses and how towns all over New England are experiencing the revitalization that ATVers bring. Convincing it was, especially in conjunction with the draft ATV Ordinance the city manager sprung upon the council.
Mr. Jenness unwittingly revealed that he’d met several times with City Manager Dolgin, Mayor Monette and all Newport City department heads. He said that the club had asked for access to just a few roads, but city administration offered a much larger menu of Newport City streets than he’d requested. Manager Dolgin stated that the ATV draft ordinance and BLRR proposal were already posted on the city website, but they weren’t actually posted until sometime the following morning. The council was provided with hard copies of the draft ordinance at the meeting – a departure from the norm of having all council meeting documents available to the council on the Friday evening preceding the following Monday’s council meeting.
As President of the Newport City Council, I find it troubling that I (and possibly my councilmates) was not made aware of the city’s conversations with BLRR, the subsequent deal and the pre-written ordinance that required only the city council’s rubber stamp, should they choose to follow Dolgin’s recommendation.
At the next Newport City Council meeting on Oct. 7, 2019, the agenda listed “ATV Proposal Questions and Answers.” The council room was disproportionately populated with BLRR members, most likely due to BLRR’s social media pleas to their members to show up and support the proposal, regardless of where they live. Newport business owners and ATVers alike spoke of the economic development opportunities and prosperity ATVs will bring to Newport if the council votes in favor of ATVs on city streets. That section of the meeting concluded with Mayor Monette stating that the council would vote on the ordinance at its next meeting on Oct. 21, 2019.
During that Oct. 7 meeting, I made a few suggestions to make the proposal more palatable to its critics: Scale back the number of city streets that would be open to ATVs – avoid residential neighborhoods. Lower the speed limit on Main Street to 15 mph (an evidence-based traffic calming strategy supported by Vermont’s Designated Downtown program). I stated that I’d be much more comfortable with the proposal if it was put out to a popular vote – Newport city residents should have the final say on which ordinances will be put in place in Newport City. If the city council wasn’t informed in a timely manner about the ATV proposal, how could the general public have enough time to inform their representatives on what they want for their own city?
In the days following the Oct. 7 meeting, local Facebook groups exploded with debates and conversations about the cost/benefit of allowing ATVs in Newport City. Commenters were, for the most part, deeply entrenched in one camp or the other, while others expressed concern about ATV traffic through residential areas, rather than using the already established truck route.
On Friday, Oct. 11, the Council received a letter from a national organization, Consumer Federation of America (CFA), opposing the use of ATVs on streets. The letter states:
Both ATV and Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle (ROV) trade associations warn against riding Off Highway Vehicles (OHVs) on roadways. The Specialty Vehicle Institute of America (SVIA), a not-for-profit association representing ATV manufacturers and dealers, has a strong policy statement against the use of ATVs on public roads. A training manual for ATV riders from the ATV Safety Institute, a division of SVIA, states:
Remember, ATVs are intended for off-road use only. Never operate an ATV on public roads, and always avoid paved surfaces. ATVs are not designed for use on public roads and other motorists may not see you. ATVs are not designed to be used on paved surfaces because pavement may seriously affect handling and control.
With that letter, it became clear to me that the issue of ATVs in Newport is far bigger and more polarizing than expected. I suspect the same is true for the council, the mayor and the city manager.
Thinking about the process of adopting an ordinance, I realized how unjust and undemocratic it would be for the Newport City Council to have the only say on the ordinance, without the input of the residents. Yes, residents do have an opportunity to oppose an approved ordinance after the fact by collecting signatures on a petition and submitting it to the city clerk, but why should the onus of opposition be put on the residents? Shouldn’t they have the first and final say?
I do not support the Newport City Council’s intent to adopt the ATV ordinance on Oct. 21. Instead, I want to see a democratic vote, whether a special vote in the near future or a Town Meeting 2020 vote. If the ordinance is adopted on Oct. 21, 2019, or after a Town Meeting popular vote, it won’t go into effect until the 2020 ATV season, which runs May 15 – Oct. 1.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, I saw a post on the BLRR Facebook page advising all BLRR members to pack the Newport City Council’s Oct. 21 meeting, when the council will allegedly vote on the ATV ordinance. That post made me uncomfortable – why should an advocacy effort include an attempt to outnumber actual voters in Newport City? How does that lend legitimacy to democracy?
There is no rush. There is no reason to push this vote through quickly. Let’s slow down and reconsider the routes ATVs might be allowed to travel if allowed in Newport City. Let’s look at the research from both sides of the issue. Let’s take the time to educate ourselves and the public, and then trust the Newport City community to choose what’s right for them.
Newport City residents, demand your right to participate in a democratic process. Don’t let anyone make this decision for you. Tell the City Council, Mayor and City Manager that you will have a part in making decisions about things that affect you. Let’s keep our tradition of local control. In the timeless words of Abe Lincoln, “Democracy is the government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Julie Raboin is president of the Newport City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.