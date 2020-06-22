Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I’m writing on behalf of the New England First Amendment Coalition. Our organization represents the interests of news organizations, journalists, librarians, academics and all concerned citizens throughout the state who have the right to know about their government. I plan to later send you an updated version of this letter with additional signatories, but in the interest of time I’m submitting this letter now so it can inform your ongoing hearings.
During the last several weeks, the issue of police brutality has risen in our national conscience and there now seems to be the political appetite to make necessary reforms to law enforcement policy. This is an opportunity for leaders such as yourselves to help make both local and state police departments as well as county sheriffs offices more accountable for their actions and to prevent instances of misconduct that have been plaguing communities throughout the nation.
While racism and inequity are rightfully at the forefront of this national dialogue, a parallel conversation needs to occur about transparency and its role in maintaining responsible law enforcement agencies. As NEFAC and more than 50 organizations said on June 12 in a statement on law enforcement transparency and accountability:
“Trust is a key element in police-citizen relationships. Secrecy is the enemy of trust. Effective public oversight of government institutions is what makes democracies work. Effective oversight of law enforcement requires meaningfully improving the flow of information to the public, both as a matter of law and as a matter of culture.”
