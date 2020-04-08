With rumors about COVID-19 spreading quickly, we are increasingly turning to public officials for assessments of government action and what additional steps will be taken to keep us safe.

White House officials are now holding near-daily briefings on the crisis after more than 300 days without a press conference. Growing fear within the Commonwealth is forcing Governor Charlie Baker to provide daily face-time through televised announcements and press interviews. Locally, municipalities are sending multiple updates each day listing office closures, essential services availability, and a range of social distancing tips.

Given all this new communication, it may seem we’re learning everything we need to know about government at this critical time. We’re not.

Much of our government is becoming shrouded in secrecy despite how often top officials appear on our screens with updates. Underneath the highest levels of leadership, the Globe recently reported, our government is receding from view, hidden by remote meetings and shuttered offices. Ironically, the reduction of public oversight comes during Sunshine Week, an annual and national celebration of transparency that began on March 15.

