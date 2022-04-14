National Volunteer Week (April 17 -23) is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities, and be a force that transforms the world.
During April as National Volunteer Month, the NEK Council on Aging shines a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, talents, and voices to make a difference in their communities. National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and has grown exponentially each year, with thousands of volunteer projects and special events scheduled throughout the week. Today, as people strive to lead lives that reflect their values, the expression of civic life has evolved. Whether online, at the office, or the local food bank; whether with a vote, a voice, or a wallet – doing good comes in many forms, and we recognize and celebrate them all.
The world is full of heroes — individuals with a desire to help, nonprofits identifying needs, or corporations with resources — but it’s not always easy to bring them together. The NEK Council on Aging rests at the intersection of these three audiences and with our community network, we help forge new connections, inspiring and accelerating people-powered change in communities around the NEK to solve society’s toughest issues. Our volunteers fill huge requests that often impact their lives in as positive a way as they bring hope to those in need. We will always need Vermonters of every age to make our communities into the places we want to live.
The NEK Council on Aging is honoring our 360+ volunteers who dedicate their valuable time and expertise to support and improve the lives of NEK families. We are always pleased to welcome new volunteers. Simply call us at 802-751-0431. When we address the needs of older Vermonters, we improve the lives of all Vermonters.
Karen Budde is the AmeriCorps Senior Volunteer Coordinator for the NEK Council on Aging.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.