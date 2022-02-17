We have all been introduced to some of the risk factors of falling, but let’s explore some of the steps you can take to mitigate a fall. Falls are preventable. One only needs to become more mindful and begin to slow down. No more rushing—this is the mantra that we use in our wellness classes. Talk to your health care provider about the following tips.
When you’re getting up from a chair into a standing position, take your time to let your blood pressure reset. Sometimes having another chair nearby or a walking device handy, will allow you to rest a hand, while you stand there for a count of 10 seconds. If you’ve been lying down for a while, especially at night, before getting out of bed, sit on the edge of the bed with both feet flat on the floor. Take a minute to make sure you’re not experiencing any dizziness, and that your balance is good before standing.
Some of the hazards in the home such as poor lighting are easily fixed with night lights. Improved lighting like adding voice or motion activated lights and keeping a flashlight handy also help.
Throw rugs can easily be fixed by attaching a rug gripper at the bottom. There are many non-slip brands available. If a favorite rug still moves, consider making it a wall hanging.
Insert grab bars and/or railings around the house. These do not have to just be in the bathroom or along steep stairs. Ensure that in risky spaces around your home, you have a means to steady your balance. These are very important and should be installed by a competent contractor.
Uneven stairs or flooring is another safety hazard in the home. If you plan to age in place, ensure that you can safely walk around. Place bright tape or paint a line on your stairs so you can see the individual steps.
Declutter, declutter, declutter. Keep the house clear of as many obstacles as you can to prevent tripping.
Hazards also exist outside of the home. Winter brings ice and snow piles. Be assertive and talk to neighbors who routinely dump snow on the sidewalks. Ask a store to set a chair by the door so that it is easier to remove shoes with gripping devices (Yaktrax®). There are dark areas of neighborhoods that can be discussed with the town manager. Loose dogs might be shocked by strong voice commands to stop approaching. Avoid walking near spaces that contain dangerous hazards like poorly lit areas and unrestrained animals.
Invest in footwear with laces or strong Velcro®. Buy an extra pair of sneakers for the inside of your home when you find a pair of walking shoes that you like.
Dehydration is another falls risk factor because sometimes, we do not feel thirsty. Lining up 8 glasses of water or having a dedicated calendar where you can check off your daily intake of water is an important way to remind yourself to drink more.
Pets are another risk factor. They get underfoot. Train your pet to stay away from your feet or away from a particular room by using a place command that alerts a dog to go to another space away from you. Cats are not always as mindful. Consider placing a bell on a collar or using a lighted collar around its neck. It’s a hard thing to bring yourself to do but putting pets in a room or a different part of the house during the night while you’re apt to get up and out of bed is a very safe idea.
Keep track of those dental, vision, and hearing appointments. Though not covered by some medical plans, ignoring these three health areas can lead to serious health problems and an increase in fall risks. Make an appointment to discuss your current health plans with the NEK Council on Aging. There are options available to help you.
If you do find yourself on the ground, stay put. Assess. Check yourself for any broken bones or immobility. Having a cell phone or alert system can bring help to you quickly. Build a social network of people and places where you socialize. That way, if you don’t make regular meetings, you will be missed. Consider routine phone calls from members of your family or friends. Build a network to rely on.
If you have fallen or been even somewhat injured in a fall recently, please speak to your healthcare provider. There might be interactions that are occurring between you and your medication that you are not aware of. Changes in medication might influence how your body reacts and make you more susceptible to dizziness.
As much information as you can remember about a fall is another really proactive way to avoid future falls. By keeping a fall log you can be jotting down when you fell and where you fell. You can share this with your healthcare provider.
And finally, of key importance, to help you reduce your fall risk, begin regular exercise. You and your healthcare provider can strategize about what is available in the community and what might be the best fit for you. Improving your balance, flexibility, and strength is an investment in yourself. The NEK Council on Aging offers free community wellness programs: strength training, Tai Chi, dancing, walking, and a Matter of Balance (strength training) might be available in your community. Fortunately, even in the current health environment, there are still classes available in all three counties of the Northeast Kingdom. Please call Karen Budde for more information 802-751-0431.
Karen Budde, from NEK Council on Aging, is an AmeriCorps Senior and Wellness Coordinator.
