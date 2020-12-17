Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Every Vermonter has the right to thrive and live their life free from violence. Unfortunately, the reality is that too many Vermonters aren’t safe. Each year, thousands of Vermonters experience domestic or sexual violence.
What would it mean to Vermont if our homes were free of violence? If Vermonters were free from the limitations and dangers posed by this violence? If those who use violence were able to change?
Imagine a Vermont where this violence doesn’t pose a risk to our families and our communities and where children thrive and families can safely navigate the conflicts that arise in daily life. This isn’t an unrealistic dream. It is possible for us to interrupt the inevitability of violence in Vermont.
The Vermont Network Against Domestic Violence, which is Vermont’s leading voice in the movement to end domestic and sexual violence, is launching ‘Uplift Vermont’. This new campaign will bring individuals and communities together to seek statewide and community-level solutions to domestic and sexual violence.
