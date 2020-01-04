Winter came early this year, and I suspect I wasn’t the only one in a panic because I forgot (again) to make an appointment to have our car’s snow tires put on. (It wasn’t just me: A friend got to a local business at 5 a.m. to wait in the first-come, first-served queue and get her tires put on just before Thanksgiving.) Oil changes, new tires, windshield washer fluid, parking, clearing snow and ice off the windshield, regular fill ups…despite their convenience, cars can be inconvenient.

A transportation system that relies almost entirely on one way of getting around can be inconvenient, too. As captured in the recent VPR Brave Little State podcast, people both want and need other options, whether that is because they cannot drive or choose not to. The fact is that many people are left behind by our current transportation system. Layer on to this the fact that transportation accounts for 43 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions, and it’s clear that we have many good reasons to rethink how we get around.

“But we’re a rural state” is the default response, stopping conversation in its tracks when we try to start talking about transportation choices other than driving our own cars. There is no denying that it is hard to think beyond what we are used to, particularly when so many Vermonters drive every day.

But what if instead, our response was this: Since we are a rural state, what are some ways we might diversify our transportation system across communities of all sizes, while also cutting down on our pollution from transportation? Recognizing that cars aren’t going away, but that people need and want convenient and cleaner ways to get around, what can Vermont do?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.