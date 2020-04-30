Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
What is it like to be a small business owner in Vermont? Well its breathtaking, challenging, rewarding, community based and, in most cases a modest living. It’s April 16, 2020 and I’m writing this as a small business owner in Northern Vermont. As we all know COVID-19 has swept the globe and elected officials everywhere are putting their best foot forward to control the curve and help mitigate the effects of the virus on communities and healthcare facilities. Our Governor Phil Scott has been praised several times for his measures and actions taken to control the spread, including introducing the “stay home, Stay safe” order on March 25.
The Addendum 8 to the Executive “stay home stay safe” order: 01- 20, results in the closure of an unprecedented number of small businesses.
“consistent with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding social distancing, and in consultation with the Commissioner of the Department of Health(VDH), the Governor has directed a number of mitigation strategies for the State in order to reduce close contact among individuals, including the closure of bars and restaurants, schools and day care centers and close contact businesses; limiting the size of mass gatherings; postponing all non-essential medical procedures; and ordering all businesses to implement telecommuting where possible” (Vt official state website)
This act has been extended until May 15, which leaves many small business owners in Vermont out of work. There has been a lot of press about the resources available for business owners effected by the virus. The Federal and State government put together the “Cares act” On Friday, March 27, 2020. The act passed by the federal government: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is supposed to include the expansion of those eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits. Sadly, the Department of Labor is still “working out the bugs”. This does nothing for the self-employed and small business owners lying in wait. It has been 36 days since close contact and “non-essential” businesses were forced to shut doors and this the statement from state of Vermont’s Department of labor webpage:
