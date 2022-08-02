Last week I traveled the unparalleled beauty of Vermont’s hills and valleys as I toured all 14 counties. It was as invigorating as it was enlightening. I am inspired by the passion Vermonters have for our state and by their universal desire to see it continuously improve.

My visits to independent stores across Vermont allowed me to speak with owners, shoppers and community leaders, to share my vision with Vermonters, and hear their concerns. It’s clear where we must focus our attention: boosting the workforce, creating affordable housing, ensuring broadband connections for everyone, providing affordable childcare, and continuing to invest in our children’s education and future.

Vermont’s independent stores highlight the absolute best of Vermont – perseverance, work ethic, and community. They are gathering places that bring each town together, where everyone knows everyone else’s name, that instill a sense of belonging. Many of these stores have been supporting their neighbors in immeasurable ways for generations. Beyond providing goods and services, they serve as social hubs and support systems. It was so heartening to hear the story of The Genny-Albany and The Genny-Craftsbury, where innovators came together to keep the hearts of their communities open. I was energized by the Pratt family in Bridport, the Coburns in South Stafford, and so many others, who continue managing these institutions for generations.

The needs of these owners, their staff and customers are why I am running for Lieutenant Governor. I want a state where everyone can succeed, and I want a government that embraces policies and efforts to make that possible. We know that many employees work more than one job to make ends meet. I met several owners doing the same. Each town has its own identity and culture worth preserving, and these local stores that help maintain our history and traditions. They’re often where young Vermonters find their first job. Montpelier must remember that, as we craft policy and consider our funding priorities.

