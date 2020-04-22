Dear VSC Trustees:
There is absolutely no doubt that the times we are living in presents our communities, institutions, and governments with challenges that are unprecedented for nearly all of us. How we respond to these challenges, both as individuals and organizations, will likely chart a course for our future in ways we have yet to fully understand. For better or worse, these decisions that we make today will have an impact on our futures of tomorrow and beyond.
The recent announcement of the proposed closure of Northern Vermont University’s two campuses and Vermont Technical College’s campus in Randolph has understandably left our Lyndon Institute community reeling and stunned. Since this news was initially shared, the LI community has heard the concerns of numerous constituents in regard to the cultural and economic impact that closing these campuses, especially NVU-Lyndon, will have on our area- a natural consequence if this current decision is adhered to.
However, LI and many other community members also share a grave concern over the future of the education landscape in the Northeast Kingdom. NVU-Lyndon has served as the next step in so many of our students’ futures beyond high school. NVU’s programming, amazing faculty and staff, and its affordability for many of our students has been key to helping our graduates realize their dreams to create their futures as they see fit for themselves. After all, a major goal of education is to afford an individual the ability to make choices and determine one’s own destiny.
