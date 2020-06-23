Somewhere in Germany almost two centuries ago, a pampered, unemployable political theoretician was being supported by his buddy Friedrich while he figured out a system of government, the enactment of which would prevent his many failures from being quite as evident as they had always been.

Thus, Karl Marx started the politics of envy, misery, institutionalized theft, and pre-packaged destruction of human liberty known as Communism. Of course, it is not surprising that some of “Kommie Karl’s” most prominent tools to usher in what one of his 21st century successors termed, “the fundamental transformation of society”, were utter chaos and anarchy, the destruction of civil infrastructure and the desperate demoralization of middle class mores.

Lest it be suggested that I am being unfair to Marx, let him be judged by his own words: Marx in 1848: “there is only one way in which the murderous death agonies of the old society and the bloody birth throes of the new society can be shortened, simplified and concentrated, and that way is revolutionary terror.” The history of the twentieth century of Hitler (National Socialist), Lenin, Mao, Stalin, and Pol Pot, written large in bloody red letters and one hundred million corpses, show just how seriously his ideological heirs actualized his directives.

And who, pray tell, is the principal barrier in our towns, villages, and cities to Darling Karl’s ‘revolutionary terror”? Yes, the police. Defund them? For whose benefit?

