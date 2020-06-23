Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Somewhere in Germany almost two centuries ago, a pampered, unemployable political theoretician was being supported by his buddy Friedrich while he figured out a system of government, the enactment of which would prevent his many failures from being quite as evident as they had always been.
Thus, Karl Marx started the politics of envy, misery, institutionalized theft, and pre-packaged destruction of human liberty known as Communism. Of course, it is not surprising that some of “Kommie Karl’s” most prominent tools to usher in what one of his 21st century successors termed, “the fundamental transformation of society”, were utter chaos and anarchy, the destruction of civil infrastructure and the desperate demoralization of middle class mores.
Lest it be suggested that I am being unfair to Marx, let him be judged by his own words: Marx in 1848: “there is only one way in which the murderous death agonies of the old society and the bloody birth throes of the new society can be shortened, simplified and concentrated, and that way is revolutionary terror.” The history of the twentieth century of Hitler (National Socialist), Lenin, Mao, Stalin, and Pol Pot, written large in bloody red letters and one hundred million corpses, show just how seriously his ideological heirs actualized his directives.
And who, pray tell, is the principal barrier in our towns, villages, and cities to Darling Karl’s ‘revolutionary terror”? Yes, the police. Defund them? For whose benefit?
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.