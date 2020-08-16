A move by the USPS to slow down mail service by cutting overtime and reducing sortation sure seems like a gambit by the Trump administration to impact voting by mail this fall.

He practically said as much Aug. 13 on Fox Business.

Democrats have proposed over $3.6 billion for voting by mail at a time when casting ballots in person is a perilous chore for many. And they’ve asked for $25 billion to finally shore up the postal services’ perpetually precarious finances.

But President Trump told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud (even though it’s apparently fine in Florida where he voted in the primary just this year).

