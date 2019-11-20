There are some basic lessons in motivation and behavior that Vermont’s Proficiency Based Learning education initiative could learn from this fall’s High School State Championships. Watching the games, it was a thrill to see these young athletes use the skills they gained through intense training to push themselves toward accomplishing their goal. As they celebrated on the field, drenched in sweat with huge smiles on their faces, it was impossible not to get swept up in their glory.

Imagine how different sports would be if scoring was unclear and decisive winners weren’t allowed. This is what we’ve done with our state’s education system. Proficiency Based Learning (“PBL”) is the great equalizer—the goal is to make sure everyone is proficient, with many schools implementing new Proficiency Based Grading (“PBG”) that makes it nearly impossible to determine how a student is doing relative to the rest of the class. PBG makes it difficult to recognize and celebrate high academic achievement.

