The New York Times just published an investigative report into breath testing on Sunday, November 3, 2019. It is great to see attention focused on the role of breath testing in our criminal justice system. This is an issue that has been a concern of mine for years.
As the Times piece stated, there are millions of breath tests used in court to seek convictions and yet the basics of breath testing are largely veiled in secrecy by big corporations and state laboratories that are unwilling to reveal the computer codes, programming or to permit independent testing.
The question at the center of the Times piece was “Are breath tests accurate?” The conclusion reached by the reporters was complicated but it was an unenthusiastic, underwhelming “mostly yes.” However, a large caveat in that answer required that the testing instruments be programmed correctly, calibrated correctly, maintained correctly and used correctly. So are they in NH?
I have been a criminal defense lawyer for over 25 years and focus a large portion of my practice on defending citizen’s accused of DWI. I have made it my business to learn everything I could about breath testing, blood testing and forensic science. In doing so I have paid to travel around the country to attend trainings and seminars on breath testing instruments, including the maintenance and repairs required on these machines. I have attempted to obtain data and reviewed multiple state studies on the accuracy, precision and reliability of breath machines. I have spearheaded challenges to the NH breath testing program, testified on laws to change breath testing and continue to demand open access to information to enable proper challenges to the accuracy, precision and reliability of breath testing results.
It is important to understand some background about breath testing. As the Times piece indicates, millions of tests are conducted because they are fast, cheap and do not require a needle. This allows police to give the tests and get results immediately. The problem is fast, cheap and easy are not the goals of our justice system. It is imperative that our justice system adhere to the constitutional requirements of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The best way to do that is through good, competent and reliable scientific testing.
It is important to also understand how money and connections drive the science of breath testing. CMI, Inc. is the company that supplies NH with breath testing equipment and it has been doing so for a long time. NH has a history of working with CMI, Inc. the manufacturer of the Intoxilyzer breath machines. NH purchased 88 Intoxilyzers in 1988 for $480,280. The average cost was a bit more than $5,000. NH upgraded those machines sometime in the 1990s and spent hundreds of thousands to purchase CMI’s Intoxilyzer 5000EN. CMI’s 5000EN were used until 2018 along with a long-term training and maintenance contract between CMI, Inc and NH that costs additional thousands of dollars.
Historically, CMI, Inc. has steadfastly refused to sell their machines, T-shirts or even a baseball hat to a defense lawyer. I have tried. I have been told by the company that they only sell to government entities and to facilitate work place compliance such as oil rigs and transportation companies.
Back in 2017 NH agreed to spend $994,620 to purchase 139 Intoxilyzer 9000s from CMI, Inc. These new machines cost slightly more than $7,000 each plus will have a long-term training and maintenance cost. This means that NH citizens will be paying over $1,000,000 to CMI, Inc. Neither CMI, Inc. nor NH will provide any details on the inner workings, algorithms, science or trainings. Neither CMI, Inc. nor NH would sell a breath testing machine to a group of defense lawyers, independent experts, or a defense lawyer. I have tried.
As a defense lawyer representing accused citizens I have sought access to trainings and manuals from the manufacturer and the NH State Forensic Lab. Again, all training and manuals were closed to defense lawyers and only open to law enforcement, state lab workers and DMV hearings examiners. So CMI, Inc. and NH Forensic Laboratory have denied access to defense lawyers and independent experts to the training, manuals, schematics of the equipment or the purchase of the actual equipment. I have tried.
I am not generally a believer in conspiracy theory. However, based on CMI, Inc. and NH breath testing program’s refusal to provide any of the raw data, manuals, schematics or equipment it makes one think something is wrong. The refusal to provide any information to outside investigators, defense lawyers or experts makes me wonder why? It was interesting that when the Times reporters contacted CMI, Inc. they declined to provide any information. All this secrecy, reticence and apparent cover up makes me wonder what is it that they are hiding?
As a proud citizen of NH I have always enjoyed the open nature of our government. We are a small enough state that each of us has and can talk to a House member, Senator or executive councilor. As a proud member of the bar in NH I have long believed that our courts were open, public and fair. It is troubling to experience a black hole of information on a new piece of equipment related to breath testing. The NH Forensic Lab and CMI, Inc. are saying to NH citizens “trust the machine, you don’t need any proof.”
It is one of my core beliefs that a properly functioning government and justice system mandates that government and justice transactions be above board, transparent and open to examination.
I have over the course of 25 years defended thousands of cases. I have consulted with national and international experts on breath testing, forensic science and read widely on the area of breath testing. I have taught continuing legal education seminars on breath testing to NH lawyers and DWI defenders nationally. In all those years not one expert has said that CMI, Inc. was willing to open up and provide access to the details of how its equipment works or fails.
Breath testing is an important part of many DWI cases and in many cases, the most important piece of evidence. Please consider the following list as my top 10 reasons why a breath test in New Hampshire may be false:
1. Machine error
2. Temperature variation
3. Hematocrit
4. Breathing pattern
5. Partition
6. Lack of specificity
7. Extrapolation
8. RFI
9. Operator error
10. Calibration errors
If I were asked the question “Are breath tests accurate?” My response would be it depends on the person tested, the type of machine, the calibration, the environment the machine is located and if the proper protocol was followed. In short, my clear cut answer is “It depends.” The main problem is that breath testing is an estimate of a blood alcohol content using an indirect measurement of lung air, converted to estimate an actual blood reading. This indirect measurement leads to errors both human and machine.
So until CMI, Inc. and the State NH Forensic Laboratory are able to prove that breath testing is reliable, accurate and precise you should be skeptical, very skeptical - the consequences can be catastrophic as guilty may go free and not guilty may be convicted.
Leonard D. Harden is a criminal defense attorney with law offices in the North Country.
