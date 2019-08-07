In elementary school, we learn about basic human needs. Do you remember what you were taught about basic human needs? It was probably something along the lines of food, water and shelter. We were taught that without those things, we would surely perish, and quite quickly.
We have not been taught about the other human needs, as needs. We have been taught that connection, love and acceptance are “wants” and luxuries graced upon the lucky. But what if we changed how we looked at basic human needs? Can we redefine connection, love and acceptance to be needs just necessary as food and water and shelter? It is possible, and, in looking at the mental health crisis, increasing suicide rates and opioid use in the US today, it is imperative.
People struggle when they are hungry. Hungry for food, for love, for acceptance, for a better life. It makes them restless and needy and uncomfortable. People become desperate when they are uncomfortable, or in pain, or when any of their basic human needs are not being met. A recovering heroin addict once described heroin as the “biggest, warmest, hug.” How then, can we ignore that connection is not imperative to human life, health and happiness?
It is time to accept that emotional health is equally as important as physical health, and in fact they go hand in hand. There have been numerous studies done showing the connection between physical health and mental health. As people become more dejected about their life, they can become depressed, and withdraw from friendships, work and daily life. “Social isolation can have direct effects on cardiovascular disease risk factors. Perceived isolation and loneliness are associated with increased sympathetic nervous system activity, increased inflammation, and decreased sleep, all of which can accelerate brain and cardiovascular aging.“ (Cacioppo, et. All, 2011).
If we can say that emotional wellbeing increases physical wellbeing, then let us embrace the concept that love, acceptance and connection are just as necessary to human existence as food, water and shelter. What can we each do every day, to extend a bit of love to those around us? The first step, is to stop assuming. Instead of passing a harsh judgement, extend a smile. Smiles spread. If you see a young mother with a couple of loud and unruly children in the grocery store, just try a smile not an eye roll. Have some patience with the harshness of the world. Embrace the idea that we all could use a bit more tolerance as we maneuver through our often cold and unforgiving worlds.
No one should ever feel that the only hug they can get is through the prick of a deadly needle. That hug that will rob them blind. So let’s forgive, and look at basic human needs in a broader, kinder, more inclusive way. And if you or a loved one is struggling, visit our website at nkhs.org or call 24.7 and 802-334-6744.
Lila Bennett is Director of Marketing, Development and Community Relations at Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
