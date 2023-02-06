Why do children and youth run away from home and how does this make them vulnerable to being trafficked? The answers to these questions are both simple and complex. Children run away when home is not safe and does not meet their needs in multiple ways. Children and youth have an urgent need for safety, and for physical and emotional support. They are loyal to those who care for them, even when their caregiver fails to protect them, or even harms them. When children and youth leave their families they have reached a crisis point after lacking safety and hope for a long time. This leaves them particularly vulnerable to being seduced by others who may exploit and extort them.

Those that lure and manipulate children know exactly how to overcome their resistance and fears. They know how attention, compliments, gifts, fun, affection and money can begin to create a sense of family, belonging, and safety for which all children and youth hunger.

Trafficking DOES happen to Vermont children and youth. In 2022 there were 42 reports with allegations of sex trafficking of minors submitted to The Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF), an increase from the average of 27 cases per year from 2017-2021. We who care about children and families must work together to prevent this growing problem of crimes against children.

DCF further explains that “Most of the youth identified in these reports were being trafficked while living at home with a family member. The youth identified have been mostly female.”

