I recently had the pleasure of meeting with several members of our community to discuss a new program at Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU). CCSU is working with Green Mountain Farm to School as part of a grant opportunity with NOFA-VT (Northeast Organic Farming Association) to expand farm to school programming in the district. The program is called Vermont Harvest of the Month (HOM), and the committee was formed with the purpose of sharing information and materials for use in the classroom, cafeteria, and community, to promote the use of local, seasonal Vermont foods. That’s the short explanation. There is a lot to this program, and there are a lot of ways communities can be involved.
It’s a fact that when our children are well nourished, they do better in school. They are more engaged and successful in their learning. Statistics show that healthy, nutritious food is vital to healthy brain development. Additional statistics reveal that 26% of Vermont teens are overweight or obese. Healthy children grow into healthy adults. Establishing healthy eating habits early in a child’s life is critical for preventing diet related diseases later in life.
The HOM program not only addresses the issues of healthy eating, but goes a step further to educate children and communities about agriculture, the environment, where healthy and local food comes from, and how to access it. To make this program work, it takes a village. Teachers, food service professionals, school nurses, farmers, retailers, restaurants, and parents, will have the tools needed to create an environment that promotes better health for our children and for our communities.
The best way to become involved is to go to www.vermontharvestofthemonth.org and select “Get Started”. There you can sign the pledge, and review the information and tools available. There is curriculum for teachers, downloadable lesson plans and worksheets, as well as flyers and posters for schools, restaurants, and anywhere that food is sold.
Teaching children how to eat healthy and take care of themselves will benefit this generation and future generations. If you’re interested in helping kick-start this farm-to-school program, join in celebrating the Vermont Harvest of the Month. Whether you are part of an organization or are interested as an individual, visit the website and check out “How to Get Involved”, sign the pledge, and receive ready-to-go materials and training tools to start you on your way. As a community we can lead in this effort to improve our children’s knowledge about healthy eating and improve our own in the process.
Lisa Carlson serves on the Health and Safety Committee as a member of the Vermont Commission on Women. She is co-owner of Carlson Plumbing and Heating and lives in Danville.
