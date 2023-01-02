On the morning of January 5, 2023, I’ll gavel-in the Vermont Senate one last time. As my final days draw near, I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served the people of Vermont; what an extraordinary and unprecedented two years it has been.

I was sworn-in as Vermont’s 82nd Lt. Governor on January 7, 2021, a day after the January 6th insurrection with the State House surrounded by security. I assumed my new role as Senate President in a largely empty State House at the height of the pandemic. I gaveled-in the Senate each day to Senators joining via Zoom from makeshift home offices. It was not until March of the following year, that I presided over an in-person Senate. From the distribution of COVID relief funds, to investments in transportation and workforce development to the passage of the reproductive liberty amendment, the Senate persisted amidst an unprecedented global pandemic.

When I took office, I didn’t anticipate how much our pandemic response would be front and center. For the first year, I joined Governor Scott every Wednesday for pandemic updates, used shared information about vaccine deployment and volunteered at clinics across Vermont. It was all hands on deck addressing the pandemic and putting the needs of Vermonters first. There are few places nationally where republicans and democrats meet regularly, let alone talk. I am proud that we were able to show up united for Vermont and in a shared belief in good government.

I found ways to keep my office open and bring the voices of Vermonters to the State House utilizing technology. I hosted a virtual “Seat at the Table” series on topical issues facing Vermont communities from climate change and food insecurity to refugee resettlement. We followed these public conversations with letters to legislative leaders, drawing attention to policymaking opportunities.

