Lucas Weiss: White Supremacy Comes Home; Our Struggle With Ourselves

When I was six years old, I was standing at the base of the back stoop of our house in Rockville Centre, NY. My father was on the landing, towering nearly 7’ above my head. I have no memory of the context of the conversation, but I do remember that I had an urgent but uncomfortable message for him. I looked up, took a deep breath, and told him, “I don’t like Jews.”

Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022

My father seemed unsurprised, or at least hid whatever he was feeling as he immediately replied, “Well, Son, you will have to deal with that, because you are one.”

How did I get this absurd idea that I didn’t like a whole category of people? At six! I have no memory of its source. But it seemed so obvious. And then, when he told me what I was, it was as if the whole world turned, but not upside-down, instead it was turning right-side up. I knew to my core that whatever I had internalized before was both incomprehensibly stupid and depressingly shameful. But it was also over. Immediately. I was Jewish. I can’t and I won’t hate me.

I grew up in that new Eden of world Jewry, New York. Two million Jews. Our hospitals had Shabbos elevators; our schools had the Jewish holidays off; every comedy club was filled with my people. My life was filled with celebration not only of our survival but of our brilliant flourishing. Albert Einstein was Jewish. Leonard Bernstein was Jewish. Whatever hatred consumed my mind at six was replaced with new lessons. Two stood out. The first was that in my culture we know how to laugh. We laughed about everything, including the Holocaust. The second was that we know how to learn. Both were manifestly possible because we were safe. New York was the largest population of Jews outside of Israel, and it was the most pluralistic, inclusive place on earth (to my young mind at least). As I learned more of antisemitism, it also seemed further and further away. As it turned out, the most anti-semitic attack I had to sustain growing up was from myself at the age of six.

