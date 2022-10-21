Lucas Weiss: White Supremacy Comes Home; Our Struggle With Ourselves

When I was six years old, I was standing at the base of the back stoop of our house in Rockville Centre, NY. My father was on the landing, towering nearly 7’ above my head. I have no memory of the context of the conversation, but I do remember that I had an urgent but uncomfortable message for him. I looked up, took a deep breath, and told him, “I don’t like Jews.”
My father seemed unsurprised, or at least hid whatever he was feeling as he immediately replied, “Well, Son, you will have to deal with that, because you are one.”
How did I get this absurd idea that I didn’t like a whole category of people? At six! I have no memory of its source. But it seemed so obvious. And then, when he told me what I was, it was as if the whole world turned, but not upside-down, instead it was turning right-side up. I knew to my core that whatever I had internalized before was both incomprehensibly stupid and depressingly shameful. But it was also over. Immediately. I was Jewish. I can’t and I won’t hate me.
I grew up in that new Eden of world Jewry, New York. Two million Jews. Our hospitals had Shabbos elevators; our schools had the Jewish holidays off; every comedy club was filled with my people. My life was filled with celebration not only of our survival but of our brilliant flourishing. Albert Einstein was Jewish. Leonard Bernstein was Jewish. Whatever hatred consumed my mind at six was replaced with new lessons. Two stood out. The first was that in my culture we know how to laugh. We laughed about everything, including the Holocaust. The second was that we know how to learn. Both were manifestly possible because we were safe. New York was the largest population of Jews outside of Israel, and it was the most pluralistic, inclusive place on earth (to my young mind at least). As I learned more of antisemitism, it also seemed further and further away. As it turned out, the most anti-semitic attack I had to sustain growing up was from myself at the age of six.
Well, here I am, 39 years later. And here we are together as a community trying to process public expressions of a white supremacist ideology. Swastikas carved into the walls are only the latest of a disturbing trend here in northern New England. It was here that I first saw (outside of the South) the flag of the Army of Northern Virginia, known colloquially as the Confederate flag, flying outside of homes, in windows of cars, in doodles on student notebooks.
That was especially shocking, considering the deep devotion of Vermont to the Union cause and the bitter sacrifice of its population. Eighty names are carved into the Soldier’s Monument, “America,” which stands in the center of St. Johnsbury. Those men died for a Union to which they were profoundly devoted. Anti-slavery was deep in these hills. Thaddeus Stevens was born in Danville in 1792. Every time I see one of these flags I am reminded both of the flag’s inextricable association with the preservation of industrial slavery and the terrible suffering of our young soldiers in the filthy miasma of the battlefields of northern Virginia.
These expressions of white supremacy, whether in support of the Confederate nation, which rested, as its Vice President Alexander Stephens said, on the “cornerstone…the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery—subordination to the superior race—is his natural condition,” or the Nazi regime, who’s “blood and soil” was built upon the same racial animus, are a transgression against our community. Because of who I am, a Jew, I can locate some of these transgressions in my personal historical memory. Separately, because of who I am as a human, and as a student and teacher of history, I can locate these transgressions and behaviors as part of a broader pattern, and I can see their scope in our collective histories.
For my students, these transgressions are not a healthy or even marginally unhealthy form of rebellion. Not long hair when the Academy had the long hair rule, not consistent dress code violations, not the equivalent to messing around with friends and finding ways to insult them, as they find ways to return the favor. The sad truth is that these words and actions remind us, Jews, of our Jewishness and its near destruction in the Holocaust. Remind us, me, that my relatives were murdered. Remind our Jewish students of the trauma we have spent our lives internalizing, that we grew up imagining: what would I have done? I am a Jew.
I have imagined these things carefully, and in few of my imaginings have I come out alive. Have you, in your mind, walked through the gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau? Where over 1 million were murdered, and only 7500, about the population of St. Johnsbury, survived. Have you imagined Treblinka, where there were 800,000 prisoners and no survivors? When the Soviets arrived, along a road black with ash, instead of people, they found only fresh Lupins growing in soil that barely concealed its horrifying fertilizer: bone fragments, teeth, and hair.
But there are stories I don’t have to imagine because they are my own family’s stories. My great Aunt Marushka rode out the war in the comfort of a chicken coop in Hungary, about the size of a bathroom stall. My Uncle Charlie left Germany in 1937 when he was 11 years old, the same age as my own son. His father had been taken away and beaten by the Gestapo. When his father was returned home, they gathered everything they could and immediately emigrated to New York. Charlie was lucky. His father owned a textile factory and so had both money and connections. Uncle Charlie died only about ten years ago. Many others were not so lucky and have left a lacuna in my family tree that is all too common among my Jewish friends. Later, in my own travels, my imaginings became far more real. I sat in a crematorium at Terezín, and I gathered into my hand the ashes of my ancestors. I sat in the room thinking I would have ended here.
Most of us up here in Vermont have not thought in these particular ways about these things. Because most of us up here in Vermont aren’t Jewish. So we don’t have to. We can sit comfortably in our imagined memory, knowing it wouldn’t have been me. My students often tell me just how much they have learned about things like the Holocaust and slavery. They are often sympathetic, caring, kind, but they are always safely removed. Please know that for your friends here who are Jewish, for me, it has never been removed. It is deep and it is present.
I don’t have the luxury to be free of such horrific thoughts, and neither do your Jewish friends and colleagues. The reality is that my Greek mother wouldn’t have saved me from the ovens. And for our friends in the LGBTQ+ community, Roma, the disabled, North Africans, Sub-Saharan Africans, all were also the targets of Nazi hatred, Nazi work camps, Nazi indiscriminate killing.
These actions and words that are happening in our community, beyond the swastikas, are slowly but surely destroying those who are acting them out. It is a one-way road to the total degradation of the self, to anger, to hatred, and to violence. The only way out is a full stop, and a 180-degree turn. Be shocked, the way I was when I was six and my father told me I was the object of my hatred. For our young people, there is much hope. They have time to develop empathy. They have time to save themselves. And at the Academy, we are here to support that. We have a structure designed for their improvement and their critical development. Our students are compelled to “face the world and make it better.” We have power, and we are using it.
However, I am also concerned for those in our broader community. Our kids are learning a culture of resentment, anger, and insidious fear of marginalization. While the structures of inequality in our society are creating real pains for many in our community, the vector of blame is often misdirected toward other, often historically marginalized people, categorized by group, and overlaid with pseudo-scientific classifications such as race.
For those adults in the community, this road is far more complicated. It is also dark, and holds within it a potential for violence that is real. Jews here are right to fear it. Symbols and words of Nazi ideology will inevitably remind us, Jews, of the site of our greatest destruction. In the same way, for our community members of African descent, the Confederate flag is a symbol of their total subordination in our society under the greatest slave regime humans had yet produced. A dystopian terror state of unprecedented scale. These symbols and words bring to mind not only the horrors of the past, but also the real dangers of the present.
In 2018 a 46-year-old man who had spent time on Gab and other social media writing that “Jews are the children of Satan” walked into the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, PA, with one colt AR-15 and three glock .357 SIGs, and in nine minutes killed 11 people. As he engaged with police, he was reportedly yelling “all Jews must die.”
Three years before that, a far younger man, Dylan Roof shocked our society to its core. Roof had also written and posted extensively about his white supremacist bona fides. He posted pictures with a Confederate flag, and with symbols of Neo-Nazi allegiance, like “1488” which stands for the “Fourteen Words” and for “Heil Hitler.” His manifesto outlined his feeling that he had “no choice” but to do what no “skinheads” or the “KKK” had the “bravery” to do. On June 17, 2015, then just 21 years old, Roof walked into the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina and killed nine parishioners who had gathered there for bible study.
I can only hope our community members who are internalizing such anger, resentment, and frustration as Roof can turn from this affliction. To help with that process, I turn to the rest of us. Most have not dreamt of carving a swastika in a wall, have not made bigoted comments to our Jewish or Muslim friends, or dropped a hard n-word on a Black community member, or spit on an East Asian student as they passed by. Most of us do not do these things, even though I know from first-hand accounts that they happen here in St. Johnsbury. Unfortunately, most of us also do not say anything when these things happen.
What we must remember is that we have agency. We have the capacity to speak up when we see people being hurt, or see symbols of impoverished ideologies like Nazism and racial supremacy. We all have agency. One of the enduring tragedies of the Holocaust was the cowardice of those who disagreed with the Nazis and stayed quiet, and one of the most inspiring examples is the courage of those who disagreed with the Nazis and got loud.
One such group of Germans were the women of the Rosenstrasse Protest. Thousands of women, the non-Jewish wives and relatives of Jewish men who had been rounded up in 1943 by the Gestapo in preparation for the Final Solution, took to the streets outside of the house in which the men were being held. Some men had already been shipped to Auschwitz. For seven days in the cold late winter, these women chanted and cried and persisted. Joseph Goebbels relented to their demands, and 1800 men were returned to their families, including those from Auschwitz. Nearly all of these men survived the war. This was the only protest against Jewish deportation in the history of the Nazi period. These courageous German women just said, “No.” And it worked.
Speaking, acting, fighting against the Nazis was a great risk to all who were courageous enough to try. Many died, and many others, like Chiune Sugihara, who disobeyed orders from Japanese authorities and granted thousands of travel Visas to Lithuanian Jews, lost their jobs and their reputations. The really good news is that it is easier than ever to do the right thing. It is no longer necessary to risk our lives, our reputations, our careers.
We need only to recognize our own agency and power, and to use it. We have power. Power to convince. Power to connect. Power to enjoin. The targets of white supremacist ideas need us; but even more so, those who are saying and doing these things need us, like I needed my father when I was six. They need us to help them turn around. To help them find empathy. To turn the world right-side up. To help them do what we all need most: to connect with one another in joy, and in peace, and in shared humanity.
Lucas Weiss teaches in the Social Studies Department at St. Johnsbury Academy. He has taught for over 17 years in various settings and disciplines, including Choral Music, History, Philosophy, and Government. Lucas specialized in Chinese History and holds a Masters degree in East Asian Languages and Cultures from Columbia University. He lives in St. Johnsbury with his wife, Karina, and two children, Julian and Peregrine.
