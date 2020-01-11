Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
More than 200 members of Congress have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that has protected abortion rights in America since 1973. The threat to reproductive rights that we have taken for granted for decades is now squarely under attack. Our constitutional rights, wellbeing, and dignity hang in the balance. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would block millions of people from the health care they need and violate citizen’s rights to determine their own life’s course. While the threat is very real, there is something we can do to combat it here in Vermont.
As we mark the 47th anniversary of the passage of Roe v. Wade on January 22nd, we think about the rights that were afforded people with this landmark Supreme Court decision, and the work that still remains to ensure that we can continue to live our lives with self-determination and our freedom intact.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the right to an abortion will be determined by individual states. In Vermont, the legislature is already working on protections by initiating the process to amend the state constitution by adding the “reproductive liberty” amendment (Prop 5). The reproductive liberty amendment would protect Vermonters’ freedom to get pregnant, carry a pregnancy to term, use contraception, get a vasectomy, or to have an abortion, and it would keep politics out of our personal health care decisions.
The need to protect these rights in the Vermont constitution has never been more urgent. In addition to the members of Congress who seek to overturn abortion rights, in March the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the June Medical Services v. Gee, with a decision expected by the end of June.
