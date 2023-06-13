Saturday, June 24, 2023 marks one year since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

With that decision, the Court ended the federal constitutional right to abortion after nearly 50 years and allowed states to ban abortion. This was a devastating decision, but abortion remains legal in Vermont. And Vermont remains a beacon of hope for all who seek this basic health care.

Together, we have the strength to win the ﬁght for abortion rights and access. The chaos and anguish caused by last year’s Supreme Court ruling to rob us of our rights has led to devastation for tens of millions of people and counting. It stripped people of their right to make personal medical decisions. It left patients across the country desperate, confused, and fearful, and forced doctors to prioritize politics over medicine - putting health care at risk.

But opponents of sexual and reproductive rights are no match for the will of the American people. This movement is powerful and built to last. Together, we’ve already secured major victories at the ballot box and in state legislatures, and we’re just getting started. State by state we will hold elected ofﬁcials accountable for any attempt to control our bodies, our lives, and our futures. And know this: Planned Parenthood advocacy organizations won’t stop. Freedom is our birthright, and we will build a just world that includes nationwide access to abortion for all. No matter what.

