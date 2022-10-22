As election day nears, we want Vermonters to know that Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund support Proposal 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, because reproductive health care decisions should be guided by a patient’s health and wellbeing, not by a politician’s beliefs.
Proposal 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, appears on the first page of the ballot, and we’re asking Vermonters to vote “YES” because our reproductive decisions are ours to make, without interference from politicians.
At a time when politicians in half of the states in the country are moving to ban or severely restrict abortion access, we support Proposal 5 because it will protect the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including abortion and contraception, and will ensure that important, personal health care decisions remain between patients and doctors, not politicians.
Vermonters have had this freedom for the last 50 years, and amending Vermont’s constitution by passing Proposal 5 will ensure that the rights we rely on today won’t change tomorrow.
Amending the constitution in Vermont takes many years, and the fact that Proposal 5 made it onto the ballot is exciting. The Reproductive Liberty Amendment was first introduced in the legislature in 2019. Since then, it has been thoughtfully considered by legislators over the course of four years, been discussed at two public hearings, and passed with overwhelming tri-partisan support by two consecutive legislatures.
In Vermont, we take amending our constitution seriously, and our legislators have shown that they take your reproductive rights just as seriously.
The decision to become pregnant can be one of the most important decisions we make. We should all have the freedom to plan our futures, and choose for ourselves whether and when to have children.
Proposal 5 would protect every Vermonter’s right to make their own reproductive decisions, like whether and when to become pregnant, use temporary or permanent birth control, or seek abortion care.
The amendment reads, “[Personal reproductive liberty] That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
The language in the amendment is clear. It is a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect every Vermonter’s right to make their own reproductive decisions. The language was intentionally inclusive so that the amendment protects the reproductive rights of all Vermonters, no matter their gender or identity.
The right to “personal reproductive autonomy” has been defined through decades of case law to mean the right to carry a pregnancy to term, to choose or refuse contraception, to choose or refuse sterilization, and to choose abortion.
A “compelling state interest” is a directive to the courts to use the highest standard of review in order to prevent interference or restrictions on personal reproductive autonomy. Legally, a compelling state interest is the strongest protection we have to protect reproductive rights.
Nationally, reproductive health care is under threat. This makes state-level protections like the Reproductive Liberty Amendment even more critical. Together, Vermont voters can protect reproductive freedom for ourselves, our neighbors, and future generations.
If you are planning to vote by mail, send your ballot by Friday, Oct. 28. You can also bring your ballot to your Town Clerk’s office or vote in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8 until 7 p.m.
Vermont can set an example of what is possible. Please vote YES on Proposal 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment.
Lucy Leriche is Vice President of Public Affairs, Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.