As election day nears, we want Vermonters to know that Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund support Proposal 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, because reproductive health care decisions should be guided by a patient’s health and wellbeing, not by a politician’s beliefs.

Proposal 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, appears on the first page of the ballot, and we’re asking Vermonters to vote “YES” because our reproductive decisions are ours to make, without interference from politicians.

At a time when politicians in half of the states in the country are moving to ban or severely restrict abortion access, we support Proposal 5 because it will protect the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including abortion and contraception, and will ensure that important, personal health care decisions remain between patients and doctors, not politicians.

Vermonters have had this freedom for the last 50 years, and amending Vermont’s constitution by passing Proposal 5 will ensure that the rights we rely on today won’t change tomorrow.

