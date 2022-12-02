Like a lot of folks, I have been thinking quite a bit lately about how to shore up our democracy. We voted in November, and that seems to have gone pretty well. Election deniers and conspiracy-mongers running in swing states lost. Common-sense candidates focused on kitchen table issues won. But after voting, what’s next? In this season of giving I have a modest suggestion: Support your local news organization.

I have spent most of my career focused on international news, covering stories like the civil war in Congo and ethnic cleansing in Darfur. This kind of journalism is, of course, important. But like a lot of journalists of my generation, I started my career in local news, in my case as a reporter at The Times Union, assigned to cover a handful of communities along the Hudson River near Albany, N.Y. It was there that I first learned to overcome my fear of knocking on strangers’ doors, to make cold calls to politicians and business leaders, to talk to people living through the worst day of their lives.

The Times Union, which is owned by the Hearst Corporation, has been through employee buyouts, as have many local papers, though it continues to break news, publish ambitious investigations and win awards. But the bigger picture for local journalism is catastrophic. Northwestern University’s Local News Initiative put out a report in June on the state of local news, and its findings were grim. Since 2005, more than a quarter of the country’s newspapers have closed. Those that survive have shed journalists at an alarming rate: There are roughly 60 percent fewer journalists working in newspapers today than in 2005.

There is significant evidence that the erosion of local journalism has accelerated some of the worst trends in our civic life. “In communities without a credible source of local news, voter participation declines, corruption in both government and business increases, and local residents end up paying more in taxes and at checkout,” the Northwestern report said.

