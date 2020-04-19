Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Lyndon State College Foundation is in our 40th year raising funds for scholarships for NEK students attending NVU Lyndon. I am the current president of the Foundation, a 501c-3, and share concerns we have about the trustees’ recommendations to close NVU-Lyndon. Community members have stepped up over the years to support the college which is an integral part of our area socially and economically.
Theodore N. Vail saw the need for further education of young people in the NEK and donated his land to the State of Vermont for a School of Agriculture. The state was later to have the Lyndon Teachers College move to the site establishing Lyndon State College on Vail Hill. LSC was and is to continue to be the social and economic engine of the area.
Looking over the names of trustees and legislators in positions to decide the fate of Lyndon-NVU: I notice no one lives in the Northeast Kingdom. It takes someone like T.N.Vail, who lived here, to see the need of the area, and take action. Many students of the NEK work one or two jobs and might live at home to afford to attend Lyndon. My nephew is currently one of those students today.
Closing Lyndon would mean traveling to Chittenden or Rutland counties. Once you leave the NEK for higher education-will you return? None of my four children did-as is the story of so many.
