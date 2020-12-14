Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Now that the election of 2020 is finally over, Americans from both “sides of the aisle” are breathing a collective sigh of relief, for two reasons I believe. One, that the insane, years-long, most expensive campaign season in U.S. history is finally done, and two, that we have a general sense of of what to expect for the next four years, after enduring a roller-coaster presidential race. There is always some peace to be had from knowing what’s ahead, even if it’s not what you want.
Just about this time four years ago, the country was a little bit (maybe a lot) stunned and getting used to the idea that we had elected a reality TV star, real-estate magnate for president. Even himself, Donald Trump, hadn’t expected to be nominated or elected- it was more of a chance to pursue a national branding campaign than anything else, according to his inner circle. I don’t need to narrate the details of the ensuing four years except to conclude that if anything will be remembered the most, it will probably be the relentless amount of disruption that Trump introduced to this country (and may continue to, until his body fails him).
Some disruption introduced into systems is good, I think. But when disruption for its own sake becomes the rule, the structure that holds the system together will start falling apart. And often the breakdown can have unintended consequences. For instance, when a leader attacks the media, and the journalists who work hard and usually honestly to convey to us what is happening in this complicated world -when that leader brings us to an argument about the very definition of truth, and the meaning of facts are up for debate, then we are in a place we never expected to be.
Which brings me back to four years ago, when I attended a post-election meeting that you could say was one of those “soul-searching” events liberals do after something goes wrong. In this case it was electing Donald Trump. It wasn’t some touchy-feely gathering, but rather a presentation by a Vermont author who studies democracy, especially at the town-meeting level. My reaction was, why are we always the ones sitting here examining our actions? I don’t see conservatives doing it. Turns out, in general, they don’t do it that way.
